Analysts Anticipate Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Tenneco reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $4.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

TEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tenneco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 254,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $2,781,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 566,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $6,686,411.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,772,537 shares of company stock valued at $30,700,666. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 40,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tenneco by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tenneco by 149.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEN traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 23,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,024. The stock has a market cap of $618.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.