Analysts Anticipate SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to report $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.88. SPX posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $363.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. SPX’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SPX from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of SPXC stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.85. 518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,720. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $60.06.

In other SPX news, VP Scott William Sproule sold 167,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $7,237,973.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in SPX by 125.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPX by 82.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPX by 123.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

