Analysts Anticipate SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

SMART Global stock opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $984.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $41.71.

In other news, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $1,485,341.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,904.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,152,800 shares of company stock worth $86,155,122 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 5.3% during the third quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 658,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after acquiring an additional 33,423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SMART Global by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 125,347 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,757,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 47,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,648,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

