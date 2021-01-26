Analysts Anticipate Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to post sales of $54.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.48 million and the highest is $54.72 million. Independence Realty Trust reported sales of $51.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year sales of $212.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $212.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $223.85 million, with estimates ranging from $220.29 million to $230.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

IRT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 416,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,070. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,792,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,502,000 after buying an additional 701,414 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,995,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after acquiring an additional 835,993 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,926,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,330,000 after acquiring an additional 101,600 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,397,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,192,000 after acquiring an additional 133,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 949,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 498,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

