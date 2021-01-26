Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. Gladstone Capital posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 million. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $304.42 million, a P/E ratio of -156.33 and a beta of 1.49. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.30%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

