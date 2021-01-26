Analysts Anticipate Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to post earnings per share of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Eaton posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Argus lifted their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Eaton stock opened at $121.82 on Friday. Eaton has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.30. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Eaton by 731.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

