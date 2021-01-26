Analysts Anticipate Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.18). Chico’s FAS reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 966.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $351.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.73 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHS. B. Riley lifted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Chico’s FAS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 110.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 28,794 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 69.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 22,740 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 559.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 66,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

CHS opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $321.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.55. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

