Analysts Anticipate Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.25). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.04 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOLD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

In other news, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hung Do sold 111,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $2,653,665.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 409,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,783,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $97,020 and have sold 325,010 shares valued at $7,166,190. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FOLD opened at $20.44 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

