Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH opened at $132.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $137.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.09.

In related news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at $7,216,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $188,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,419 shares of company stock worth $35,920,888 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

