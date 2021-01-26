Amphenol (APH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amphenol stock opened at $132.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $137.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other Amphenol news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,419 shares of company stock valued at $35,920,888 in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.09.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.