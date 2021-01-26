AMLT (AMLT) Market Cap Hits $1.36 Million

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One AMLT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. AMLT has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $1,605.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AMLT has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00071406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.82 or 0.00852735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00051998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.18 or 0.04448399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015629 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017682 BTC.

About AMLT

AMLT (AMLT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,332,660 coins. The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMLT

AMLT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

