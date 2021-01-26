American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.87 Per Share

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of American Water Works in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.87 per share for the year. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for American Water Works’ FY2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $161.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.62. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 19.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 205,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,738,000 after acquiring an additional 24,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

