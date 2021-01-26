American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Upgraded by Wedbush to Outperform

Wedbush upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for American Outdoor Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. CLSA began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of AOUT opened at $20.62 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $30.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.70.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

