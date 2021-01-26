American Express (NYSE:AXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share.

AXP stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.34. 285,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,183,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.33. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.46.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

