American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

AEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth $49,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEL traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.24.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

