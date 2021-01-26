América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) vs. Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Head-To-Head Survey

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares América Móvil and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets América Móvil 2.73% 12.08% 1.65% Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

América Móvil has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.4% of América Móvil shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of América Móvil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares América Móvil and Koninklijke KPN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio América Móvil $52.35 billion 0.90 $3.59 billion $1.06 13.62 Koninklijke KPN $6.39 billion 2.09 $701.12 million $0.17 18.69

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke KPN. América Móvil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke KPN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for América Móvil and Koninklijke KPN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score América Móvil 0 2 4 0 2.67 Koninklijke KPN 0 0 0 0 N/A

América Móvil currently has a consensus price target of $12.17, suggesting a potential downside of 15.74%. Given América Móvil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe América Móvil is more favorable than Koninklijke KPN.

Summary

América Móvil beats Koninklijke KPN on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers residential broadband services; IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite pay television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and offers telephone directories, publishing, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company provides video, audio, and other media content through the internet directly from the content provider to the end user. It sells its products and services under the Claro, Telcel, Telmex Infinitum, TracFone, Straight Talk, and A1 brands through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. As of March 31, 2020, the company had 282.6 million wireless subscribers and 81.4 million fixed revenue generating units (RGUs). AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. The company also provides cloud, workspace, and security services to small and medium enterprises; and workplace management, IT management, cybersecurity, and information and communication technologies to large and corporate enterprises. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

