América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in América Móvil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 23.6% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 142,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 27,156 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 133,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 43.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 64,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

