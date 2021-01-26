AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.03

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.03 and last traded at $59.98, with a volume of 139626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.41.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.35.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $654.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.67 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in AMC Networks by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

