Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Decreased by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.5% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,294.00 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,187.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,177.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price objective (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,661.64.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

