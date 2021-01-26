Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.3% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $57,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,294.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,187.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3,177.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,661.64.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

