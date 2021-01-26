Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.3% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $57,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,294.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,187.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3,177.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.
Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,661.64.
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
