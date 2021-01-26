Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 7.5% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,166,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,294.00 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,187.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,177.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 target price (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,661.64.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

