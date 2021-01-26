Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Given Underperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

AMADY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HSBC downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays downgraded Amadeus IT Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $64.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average of $61.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.82 and a beta of 1.47. Amadeus IT Group has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $82.55.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.48 million. Amadeus IT Group had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

