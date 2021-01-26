Altabancorp (ALTA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Altabancorp to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.27 million. On average, analysts expect Altabancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ALTA opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. Altabancorp has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $635.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $43,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Hets Llc sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $29,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,228 shares of company stock worth $61,200 and have sold 18,000 shares worth $486,795. Company insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

