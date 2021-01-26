Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.5% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.0% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,620,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.7% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,899.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,925,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,767.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,628.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,934.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,867.95.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

