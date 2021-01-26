Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $192,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,293,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,899.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,772.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,634.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,934.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,867.95.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.