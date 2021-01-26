Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lifted by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,867.95.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,899.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,934.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,772.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,634.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

