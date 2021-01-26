Alphabet (GOOGL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Alphabet to post earnings of $15.90 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $52 EPS for the current fiscal year and $63 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,894.28 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,932.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,766.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,630.77.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,848.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

