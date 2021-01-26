Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALSN. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $46.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.85.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth about $1,757,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 15.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 793,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,878,000 after buying an additional 103,543 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 10.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,976,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $624,385,000 after buying an additional 1,580,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 25.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

