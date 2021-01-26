Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALSN. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.13.
Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $46.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.85.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth about $1,757,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 15.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 793,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,878,000 after buying an additional 103,543 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 10.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,976,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $624,385,000 after buying an additional 1,580,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 25.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
