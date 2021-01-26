Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Shares Gap Up to $1.69

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.69, but opened at $1.95. Allena Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 8,672 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALNA shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $71.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $93,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,816 shares in the company, valued at $196,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 153,840 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

