Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $53.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.93 million. On average, analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $751.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $58,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,660.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $66,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $199,044. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

