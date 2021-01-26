Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) will announce ($0.85) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Allakos posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full-year earnings of ($3.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($3.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($3.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,530. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $157.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.42.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $14,611,505.35. Corporate insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Allakos by 17.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 47.7% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

