All Sports (SOC) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One All Sports token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, All Sports has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and $45,100.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

All Sports Token Profile

SOC is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

