Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s 8th Largest Position

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $2.76 on Monday, hitting $261.38. 19,100,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,172,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $707.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.02 and its 200 day moving average is $267.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.78.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

