Algorand (ALGO) Market Capitalization Achieves $680.42 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $680.42 million and $205.28 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001737 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00149956 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00033255 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,629,682 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.