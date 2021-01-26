Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Lowered to $16.50 at Morgan Stanley

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.38.

AQN opened at $17.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $376.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.86 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 45.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

