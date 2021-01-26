Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,626 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,193,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,911,000 after acquiring an additional 45,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 868,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,008,000 after acquiring an additional 59,802 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 785,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,696,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 491,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARE. UBS Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $169.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.47 and its 200-day moving average is $166.47. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.64%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.