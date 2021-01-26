Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Sells 30,000 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,885,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up 2.2% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $395,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after buying an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,441,000 after buying an additional 1,785,155 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,570,000 after purchasing an additional 131,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,090,000 after purchasing an additional 202,419 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.57. 1,486,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.92.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

