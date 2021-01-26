Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Purchases 35,000 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $67,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth $827,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in ANSYS by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.50.

ANSS traded down $6.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $367.87. The stock had a trading volume of 395,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,005. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.45. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 83.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,450,581. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

