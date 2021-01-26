Alcanna (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) Shares Down 2.6%

Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) shares dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 22,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 22,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92.

About Alcanna (OTCMKTS:LQSIF)

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, spirits, coolers, liqueurs, beers, cannabis, and specialty products in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Liquor Operations and Cannabis Operations. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 255 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Alaska, and Connecticut under the Liquor Depot, Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, and Brown Jug brand names; and 22 cannabis retail locations under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta and Ontario.

