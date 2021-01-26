Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Bought by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 85.9% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,884,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953,210 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 508.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,899,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,351,000 after buying an additional 3,257,982 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,337,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,186,000 after buying an additional 2,756,485 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 335.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,938,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after buying an additional 1,493,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.6% in the third quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 8,455,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,489,000 after buying an additional 1,388,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,705. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

