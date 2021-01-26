Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,885 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,739,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $302,851,000 after purchasing an additional 49,277 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $148,984,000 after purchasing an additional 433,879 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $138,857,000 after purchasing an additional 268,580 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,560 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $121,103,000 after purchasing an additional 286,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,074,664 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $118,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM stock opened at $111.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

