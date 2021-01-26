Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,091 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $71,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.20.

NYSE APD opened at $279.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

