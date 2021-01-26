Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.80.

Get Air Lease alerts:

AL opened at $42.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $46.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,483.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $1,056,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,111,820 in the last three months. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 34.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 208,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 52,944 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 21,865 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 602,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.