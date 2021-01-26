Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) Given a €4.30 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AF. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €3.33 ($3.92).

AF stock opened at €4.55 ($5.35) on Friday. Air France-KLM SA has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($17.24). The business’s 50-day moving average is €4.94 and its 200 day moving average is €4.04.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

