AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Issues Earnings Results

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Bank of America upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

