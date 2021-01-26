Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Aflac by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $303,749.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,702.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $231,394.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

