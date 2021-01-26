Affiance Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Affiance Financial LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,723 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $171.89 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40. The company has a market cap of $311.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.45.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 631,685 shares of company stock valued at $108,558,291. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

