Aeron Reaches Market Capitalization of $117,663.66 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Aeron has a market capitalization of $117,663.66 and approximately $66,677.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00070760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.53 or 0.00843641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00050461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.88 or 0.04299944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00017484 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (ARNX) is a token. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.