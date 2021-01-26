AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Cowen

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Get AerCap alerts:

NYSE AER opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53. AerCap has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -158.69 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 12.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in AerCap during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.