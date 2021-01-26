Aeon Market Capitalization Tops $2.72 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Aeon coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $8,751.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.77 or 0.00429389 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000880 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 384.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

